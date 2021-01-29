India plans false flag operation against Pakistan: Munir Akram tells UN

Pakistan has warned the United Nations (UN) that India plans false flag operations to justify its aggression against Pakistan.

In his address in the UN General Assembly, Pakistan's Permanent Representative to UN Munir Akram said that the extremist BJP-RSS fanatics face mounting opposition from within India, and in order to retain control on power, they may engineer conflict with Pakistan.

He further said India fabricate fake news to malign Pakistan and perpetrates terrorism against it, Radio Pakistan reported. The permanent representative to the UN continued that while India has suppressed the Kashmiris' right to self-determination, the neighbor has also started the campaign to turn the Muslim majority state of Kashmir into Hindu majority territory.

He added that India has permitted over a million and a half Hindus from India to seize the lands of Kashmiri people, terming it a genocide under international laws. While it continues its atrocities again the Kashmiris, India threats Pakistan through aggression by continuously violating the ceasefire along the Line of Control, Akram said.