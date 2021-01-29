ANL 33.49 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (4.95%)
ASC 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
ASL 25.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.31%)
AVN 106.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.42%)
BYCO 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.44%)
DGKC 118.50 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.67%)
EPCL 47.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
FCCL 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.72%)
FFBL 27.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.48%)
FFL 18.53 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.98%)
HASCOL 14.58 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
HUBC 88.77 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (1.34%)
HUMNL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.76%)
JSCL 30.85 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.42%)
KAPCO 42.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.26%)
KEL 4.48 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (8.47%)
LOTCHEM 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
MLCF 45.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.76%)
PAEL 41.28 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (2.81%)
PIBTL 13.22 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.23%)
POWER 11.71 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.69%)
PPL 93.08 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.18%)
PRL 26.35 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (6.12%)
PTC 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.77%)
SILK 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (15.51%)
SNGP 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.48%)
TRG 125.69 Increased By ▲ 3.77 (3.09%)
UNITY 35.43 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.34%)
WTL 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.92%)
BR100 4,995 Increased By ▲ 62.42 (1.27%)
BR30 25,999 Increased By ▲ 557.52 (2.19%)
KSE100 46,565 Increased By ▲ 399.16 (0.86%)
KSE30 19,424 Increased By ▲ 165.04 (0.86%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Hong Kong stocks firm, set for fourth monthly rise on mainland demand

  • However, Sino-US tensions remain a worry, as investors looked for more clues on Biden administration's policy toward China.
Reuters 29 Jan 2021

SHANGHAI: Hong Kong stocks rose on Friday and were on track for their fourth consecutive month of gains, the longest winning streak since early 2019, as mainland buying hit a monthly record via the Stock Connect linking it and the Asian financial hub.

By midday break, the Hang Seng index added 0.4% to hit 28,652.12 points and the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 0.5% to 11,387.84 points.

For the month, HSI rose 5.2%, while HSCE increased 6%, both posting their fourth month of gains in a row, thanks to strong mainland demand.

As of Thursday, mainland investors purchased net of around HK$300 billion ($38.70 billion) worth of Hong Kong stocks via the Stock Connect, and their buying was set to hit a monthly record, according to HKEX.

Shares of Chinese tech giant Tencent jumped 25% in January as mainland investors substantially boosted their holdings.

"Mainland institutional investors buy Hong Kong-listed stocks as they seek allocations to shares not listed in the A-share market," said Qu Xinghai, general manager at Tibet Hemu Asset Management.

"They prefer giants including Meituan, Tencent , HKEX and Xiaomi, while they are not interested in cheap traditional firms," he added.

Many also see bargains as the Hang Seng China AH premium index indicates A-shares of dual-listed AH companies trade at a more than 30% premium over their Hong Kong-listed shares.

Looking forward, KGI Securities expected southbound inflows to continue in a stable and healthy pace.

However, Sino-US tensions remain a worry, as investors looked for more clues on Biden administration's policy toward China.

Global index providers and the New York Stock Exchange dropped Chinese companies named on a US Defence Department list from their products.

"US bans would put investors holding related stocks under big pressure, as they worry about potential further sanctions," said Hemu's Qu.

On the mainland, the CSI300 index rose 0.5% to 5,405.88 points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.2% to 3,513.37 points.

China stock Hang Seng Index Shanghai Composite Index CSI300 index rose US Defence Department New York Stock Exchange Hong Kong rose Global CNH index KGI Securities Meituan

Hong Kong stocks firm, set for fourth monthly rise on mainland demand

Taliban have 'not met their commitments' in Afghan peace deal: Pentagon

WHO virus experts poised to start Wuhan fieldwork

Trump flexes political muscle, meets top House Republican

Continuation of subsidy on 5 essential items allowed: Gwadar coal power project agreements approved by ECC

Payment made to Broadsheet LLC: NAB asked to explain whether WHT deducted

Senate election through open ballot: NA body passes Constitution amendment bill

Govt to present amendment bill ahead of Senate elections

Track and trace system: FBR will notify a date after its implementation

ADB says ‘slower’ recovery could cause delay in reforms

5.4pc increase in SSGC tariff allowed

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters