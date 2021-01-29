ANL 33.38 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (4.61%)
Pakistan talks with IMF at advanced stage says Hafeez Shaikh

  • On the wheat shortage issue, he said the government would import 4 million tonnes of wheat during the current year to meet the demand.
Ali Ahmed 29 Jan 2021

Finance Minister Hafeez Shaikh has said that we have made it clear to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that this is not the time to impose more taxes.

Talking to a private channel, Hafeez Shaikh said that he wanted to assure the people of Pakistan that the talks with the IMF were at an advanced stage. He said the government has good relations with the International Monetary Fund.

The finance minister said the government had reduced its expenditure and not borrowed a single rupee from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Shaikh said the prosperity of people is the focal point of the incumbent government. He said the government is controlling its expenditures and increasing the foreign remittances as well as revenue through its policies and increasing exports.

Replying to a question, he said the government is trying to increase its revenue and facing hurdles in rapid development due to the huge burden of loans that were taken during the previous governments.

He said the government has been providing financial assistance to 15 million people during the peak of coronavirus in the country and it has facilitated the national industries and many other sectors during the pandemic.

On the wheat shortage issue, he said the government would import 4 million tonnes of wheat during the current year to meet the demand.

