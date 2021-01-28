ANL 31.91 Increased By ▲ 2.76 (9.47%)
Court hears objections pertaining Mandivwala's alleged front man

  • The court decided to hear the objections related to the front man Tariq Mehmood along with the reference against Saleem Mandviwala and others.
APP 28 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: An Accountability Court (AC) on Thursday sought arguments from respondents on next date in a case pertaining to freezing of bank accounts owned by Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwala's alleged front man Tariq Mehmood.

The court decided to hear the objections related to the front man Tariq Mehmood along with the reference against Saleem Mandviwala and others.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the case.

Petitioner's lawyer Shahkhawar Advocate appeared before the court and pleaded that why the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was declaring the registered companies' bank accounts as fake.

The family business of Mandviwala was falsely being declared a source of money laundering by the anti graft body, he said, adding that this matter didn't fall in jurisdiction of NAB.

The court on the occasion also provided the reference copy to the defence lawyer for reading.

On the other had, Deputy Prosecutor NAB Sardar Muzafar Abbasi also presented the Supreme Court's decision in Kidney Hills case and said that the top court had already declared that this land would be utilized only for welfare purposes.

The accused Ijaz Haroon and Saleem Mandviwala sold out this land to Omni Group's Abdul Ghani Majeed.

He alleged that Mandviwala was trying to hide himself after corporate deal and a front man. Saleem Mandivwala had received 41 cheques of worth Rs144 million out of which he gave Rs80 millions to Ijaz Haroon.

The prosecutor said that the NAB had documented evidence of each and every transaction in this regard.

The court said that it would be appropriate if all these arguments were heard after sharing of references' copies to the accused. After this, the court adjourned hearing of the case till next date.

