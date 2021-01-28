World
Thai finance ministry cuts 2021 GDP outlook to 2.8pc growth
- The ministry slightly raised its 2021 forecast for exports, a key growth driver, to a 6.2% rise from the 6% increase it predicted in October, ministry spokeswoman Kulaya Tantitemit told a briefing.
28 Jan 2021
BANGKOK: Thailand's finance ministry on Thursday slashed its 2021 economic growth forecast to 2.8%, from the 4.5% growth it projected earlier, after fresh waves of COVID-19 cases in the Southeast Asian nation and other countries, an official said.
However, the ministry slightly raised its 2021 forecast for exports, a key growth driver, to a 6.2% rise from the 6% increase it predicted in October, ministry spokeswoman Kulaya Tantitemit told a briefing.
Daniel Pearl murder case: SC orders release of key suspect Omar Sheikh
Thai finance ministry cuts 2021 GDP outlook to 2.8pc growth
Munir calls for equitable access to COVID-19 vaccine for developing countries
Transparency International: Pakistan's 'Corruption Perception' worsened in 2020
WHO team to start Wuhan virus probe under global glare
Smart lockdown imposed in COVID-19 hotspots of four Punjab cities
Uplift work: PM approves Rs500 million grant for each lawmaker
FBR opposes zero-rating proposal
Gold demand plunged to 11-year low in 2020 as virus upended trade
US economy likely logged its weakest performance in 74 years in 2020
India's Sikh farmers support Jinnah's ideology, say they were wrong to oppose creation of Pakistan
US stands with SE Asian countries against China pressure
Read more stories
Comments