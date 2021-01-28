SHC summons secretary LB in vaccines shortage, stray dogs cases

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday expressed displeasure over the absence of additional LG secretary and summoned him in person at next hearing on a petition regarding stray dogs cases and non-availability of vaccines in the hospitals.

A SHC bench heard a petition filed by a citizen, Tariq Mansoor, against non-provision of anti-rabies vaccines. The assistant advocate general apprised the court that an additional LG secretary was asked to devise rules and regulations, but no response was received yet.

The court ordered the secretary to inform the court about the progress at the next hearing.

During the hearing, DMC Malir submitted implementation report before the court. The court remarked there will be problems if the by-laws are framed.

By-laws were to be made under Sindh Local Government Act 2013, but it could not be made even after eight years, said petitioner Tariq Mansoor.

The court directed the local government’s secretary to submit a detailed report regarding so far proceedings over the legislation related to neutering stray dogs in the province