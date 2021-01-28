ANL 31.91 Increased By ▲ 2.76 (9.47%)
Modi’s anti-minorities policies have put regional peace at stake: Ali Muhammad

  • The BJP-led government in India is committing brutalities and atrocities against innocent Kashmiris in the held valley, he regretted.
APP Updated 28 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Parliamentarian Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Thursday strongly condemned Narendra Modi-led government in India for destabilizing country with its anti-farmers and anti-minorities policies which have put regional peace at stake.

It is high time for the regional countries to make collective efforts to contain India's hegemonic agenda, which is posing a serious threat to regional peace and security, he urged while speaking in a Radio Pakistan's current affair programme.

He said that the Pakistan’s policy about Kashmir remained successful as PTI-led government always highlighted the Kashmir issue and massive human rights' violations in IIOJ&K at all appropriate international forums.

Ali Muhammad said Islamabad has already presented dossiers to the United Nations, containing solid evidences against India’s involvement in subversive and terrorist activities inside Pakistan.

The BJP-led government in India is committing brutalities and atrocities against innocent Kashmiris in the held valley, he regretted.

Minister warned that the India's hegemonic designs were serious threat to peace and security of the whole South Asian region.

India’s illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir and its recent actions are not acceptable to the people of Kashmir and they are determined to continue their struggle till withdrawal of the last Indian soldier from the valley.

Modi’s anti-minorities policies have put regional peace at stake: Ali Muhammad

