World
Turkish economy slowing after strong Q4
- In the bank's quarterly inflation update, broadcast online, Agbal said the overall recovery in the second half of last year improved employment in the wake of the first coronavirus wave earlier in 2020.
- Since November, the bank under new chief Agbal has hiked its key interest rate to 17% from 10.25%.
28 Jan 2021
ISTANBUL: Turkey's economic growth had a strong trend at the end of 2020 but has slowed according to recent indicators in part due to monetary tightening that began in August and slowed credit growth, Central Bank Governor Naci Agbal said on Thursday.
In the bank's quarterly inflation update, broadcast online, Agbal said the overall recovery in the second half of last year improved employment in the wake of the first coronavirus wave earlier in 2020.
Since November, the bank under new chief Agbal has hiked its key interest rate to 17% from 10.25%. Agbal noted in the update that recent virus-related restrictions had a slowing effect on parts of the economy.
Daniel Pearl murder case: SC orders release of key suspect Omar Sheikh
Turkish economy slowing after strong Q4
Munir calls for equitable access to COVID-19 vaccine for developing countries
Transparency International: Pakistan's 'Corruption Perception' worsened in 2020
WHO team to start Wuhan virus probe under global glare
Smart lockdown imposed in COVID-19 hotspots of four Punjab cities
Uplift work: PM approves Rs500 million grant for each lawmaker
FBR opposes zero-rating proposal
Gold demand plunged to 11-year low in 2020 as virus upended trade
US economy likely logged its weakest performance in 74 years in 2020
India's Sikh farmers support Jinnah's ideology, say they were wrong to oppose creation of Pakistan
US stands with SE Asian countries against China pressure
Read more stories
Comments