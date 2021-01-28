World
Australia extends 'travel bubble' suspension with NZ for further 72 hours until Sunday
- The trans-Tasman bubble was suspended on Monday after New Zealand detected a positive coronavirus case with the South African strain which, authorities say, is highly transmissible.
- New Zealand reported 2 more cases on Wednesday linked to the strain.
28 Jan 2021
SYDNEY: Australia on Thursday extended its suspension of the "travel bubble" arrangement with New Zealand for another 72 hours until Sunday, mandating a 14-day hotel quarantine for all arrivals.
The trans-Tasman bubble was suspended on Monday after New Zealand detected a positive coronavirus case with the South African strain which, authorities say, is highly transmissible.
New Zealand reported 2 more cases on Wednesday linked to the strain.
The suspension "allows continuing protection of the people of Australia while the extent of the situation in New Zealand continues to be clarified", Australia's Acting Chief Medical Officer told a televised conference.
Daniel Pearl murder case: SC orders release of key suspect Omar Sheikh
Australia extends 'travel bubble' suspension with NZ for further 72 hours until Sunday
Munir calls for equitable access to COVID-19 vaccine for developing countries
Transparency International: Pakistan's 'Corruption Perception' worsened in 2020
WHO team to start Wuhan virus probe under global glare
Smart lockdown imposed in COVID-19 hotspots of four Punjab cities
Uplift work: PM approves Rs500 million grant for each lawmaker
FBR opposes zero-rating proposal
Gold demand plunged to 11-year low in 2020 as virus upended trade
US economy likely logged its weakest performance in 74 years in 2020
India's Sikh farmers support Jinnah's ideology, say they were wrong to oppose creation of Pakistan
US stands with SE Asian countries against China pressure
Read more stories
Comments