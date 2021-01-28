ANL 31.91 Increased By ▲ 2.76 (9.47%)
ASC 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.73%)
ASL 25.52 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.47%)
AVN 106.00 Increased By ▲ 6.82 (6.88%)
BOP 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.84%)
BYCO 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.74%)
DGKC 116.55 Increased By ▲ 4.45 (3.97%)
EPCL 47.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (12.74%)
FFBL 27.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-6.03%)
FFL 18.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-4.58%)
HASCOL 14.54 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.27%)
HUBC 87.60 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.98%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.1%)
JSCL 30.12 Decreased By ▼ -2.27 (-7.01%)
KAPCO 41.90 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.67%)
KEL 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.2%)
LOTCHEM 15.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.81%)
MLCF 46.31 Increased By ▲ 2.41 (5.49%)
PAEL 40.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.22%)
PIBTL 13.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
POWER 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
PPL 92.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.86%)
PRL 24.83 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (4.33%)
PTC 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.09%)
SILK 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (10.66%)
SNGP 44.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.87%)
TRG 121.92 Increased By ▲ 6.99 (6.08%)
UNITY 34.96 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (3.8%)
WTL 1.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,934 Decreased By ▼ -12.09 (-0.24%)
BR30 25,473 Decreased By ▼ -158.4 (-0.62%)
KSE100 46,179 Decreased By ▼ -279.3 (-0.6%)
KSE30 19,265 Decreased By ▼ -105.39 (-0.54%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

JGB yields flat ahead of BOJ's bond buying program schedule

  • Benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 0.01 point to 151.93, but the 10-year JGB yield was flat at 0.035%.
Reuters 28 Jan 2021

TOKYO: Japanese government bond yields were little changed on Thursday, as investors refrained from making bets ahead of the Bank of Japan's bond-buying program schedule announcement a day later.

Bond traders were also closely monitoring a sell-off in global equities, which could potentially boost safe-haven demand for fixed income if the market rout continues.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 0.01 point to 151.93, but the 10-year JGB yield was flat at 0.035%.

Both the 20-year JGB yield and the 30-year JGB yield were flat at 0.440% and 0.645%, respectively.

The two-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to minus 0.130%.

The five-year yield was flat at minus 0.115%.

Japanese government bond yields JGB yield Benchmark 10 year JGB futures fell five year yield

JGB yields flat ahead of BOJ's bond buying program schedule

Munir calls for equitable access to COVID-19 vaccine for developing countries

Transparency International: Pakistan's 'Corruption Perception' worsened in 2020

WHO team to start Wuhan virus probe under global glare

Smart lockdown imposed in COVID-19 hotspots of four Punjab cities

Uplift work: PM approves Rs500 million grant for each lawmaker

FBR opposes zero-rating proposal

Gold demand plunged to 11-year low in 2020 as virus upended trade

US economy likely logged its weakest performance in 74 years in 2020

India's Sikh farmers support Jinnah's ideology, say they were wrong to oppose creation of Pakistan

US stands with SE Asian countries against China pressure

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters