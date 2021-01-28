Markets
JGB yields flat ahead of BOJ's bond buying program schedule
- Benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 0.01 point to 151.93, but the 10-year JGB yield was flat at 0.035%.
28 Jan 2021
TOKYO: Japanese government bond yields were little changed on Thursday, as investors refrained from making bets ahead of the Bank of Japan's bond-buying program schedule announcement a day later.
Bond traders were also closely monitoring a sell-off in global equities, which could potentially boost safe-haven demand for fixed income if the market rout continues.
Both the 20-year JGB yield and the 30-year JGB yield were flat at 0.440% and 0.645%, respectively.
The two-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to minus 0.130%.
The five-year yield was flat at minus 0.115%.
