Pakistan working with China to develop e-commerce platforms, says Envoy

In a move towards digitization, Pakistan is working with neighboring China to develop e-commerce platforms, informed Moin ul Haque Ambassador to China.

Pakistan is undergoing a really fast E-commerce development in the last few years, he said while talking to China Economic Net. "We are working with some of the Chinese companies to establish certain e-commerce platform in Pakistan as part of our poverty alleviation program called Ehsaas, which is doing very well."

"Being an agriculture country, a very strong, great economy, we need to modernize our agriculture. We need to have better seeds, a modern irrigation system, a high yield of our crops. Also, I think we lack investment or better infrastructure in our cold chain network. These are all very important areas in which China has a large success," said Moin while lauding China for alleviating 800 million people out of absolute poverty.

Moin ul Haque highlighted the role of modern technology in poverty alleviation in China. "The e-commerce platform has been used to market the farm products of the villages in China as a part of the poverty alleviation strategy. Farmers were given training about the use of mobile, how to e-commerce stores, branding of the products, etc. In 2020, e-commerce sale in China was about $18 trillion, the highest in the world. "

Haque mentioned the importance of cold chain and logistics in the agricultural industry chain.

"Because we lack infrastructure of cold chain and logistics, most of our farm products are wasted from farms to the market. We require more investments into our cold chain industry and storage modernization. We are working with Chinese authorities to update our cold chain in logistics," he said.