Business & Finance
Indian Oil buys LNG cargo for March delivery
28 Jan 2021
NEW DELHI: Indian Oil Corp bought a liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo for delivery in March, two industry sources said on Thursday.
It bought the cargo for delivery on March 10 into Dahej at close to $8 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) from commodity trader Vitol, one of the sources said.
Separately, India's Gujarat State Petroleum Corp (GSPC) bought a cargo for mid-February delivery at about $8 to $8.40 per mmBtu from Qatar Petroleum Trading, a second source said.
