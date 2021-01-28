Markets
Spot gold may fall to $1,818
- The support is identified as the 23.6% projection level of a downward wave C from $1,874.86. This wave is capable of travelling to $1,783.
28 Jan 2021
SINGAPORE: Spot gold is expected to fall to $1,818, as it has broken a support at $1,840 per ounce.
The support is identified as the 23.6% projection level of a downward wave C from $1,874.86. This wave is capable of travelling to $1,783.
The next support will be at $1,818, a break below which could open the way towards $1,761. Resistance is at $1,853, a break above which could lead to a gain to $1,864.
On the daily chart, gold has cleared a support at $1,841, the 38.2% projection level of a downward wave C from $1,959, which is almost identical to $1,840 (hourly chart).
Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.
FBR opposes zero-rating proposal
Spot gold may fall to $1,818
India's Sikh farmers support Jinnah's ideology, say they were wrong to oppose creation of Pakistan
US stands with SE Asian countries against China pressure
Facebook backs away from heated political talk
SBP amends AML/CFT/CPF Regulations
Loans, interest: Minister says Rs6trn, not Rs11trn, was paid in two years
Two-thirds of world see ‘climate emergency’: UN survey
ECC meeting rescheduled for today
Economic stability, growth and jobs: ADB endorses new 5-year CPS
Basmati rice registered as GI
Sell-off of Discos: PC given documents to expedite process
Read more stories
Comments