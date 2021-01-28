ANL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.21%)
ASC 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.08%)
ASL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.85%)
AVN 99.18 Increased By ▲ 4.94 (5.24%)
BOP 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
BYCO 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.09%)
DGKC 112.10 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.45%)
EPCL 47.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
FCCL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.03%)
FFBL 28.84 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.11%)
FFL 19.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
HASCOL 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.61%)
HUBC 86.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.87%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
JSCL 32.39 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.92%)
KAPCO 40.81 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
MLCF 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.07%)
PAEL 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
PIBTL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.01%)
POWER 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.19%)
PPL 93.72 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.45%)
PRL 23.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.67%)
SNGP 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.61%)
TRG 114.93 Increased By ▲ 6.45 (5.95%)
UNITY 33.68 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.6%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
BR100 4,952 Increased By ▲ 41.34 (0.84%)
BR30 25,631 Increased By ▲ 268.68 (1.06%)
KSE100 46,458 Increased By ▲ 170.75 (0.37%)
KSE30 19,370 Increased By ▲ 111.27 (0.58%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Putin says Russia wants better ties with Europe

AFP 28 Jan 2021

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday urged better ties between Moscow and the European Union, declaring the Kremlin “ready” for an improved relationship.

Addressing the annual World Economic Forum in Davos for the first time since 2009, Putin struck a conciliatory tone, saying Russia and Europe shared a common history and needed to return to a “positive agenda”.

His appeal comes after tens of thousands of Russians on Saturday protested in support of opposition figure Alexei Navalny, whose jailing has triggered a wave of condemnations from Western countries. “Of course, Western Europe and Russia should be together. Today’s situation is not normal,” Putin said by video link.

“If we can rise above the problems of the past then a positive phase of relationships would await us.” “But love is impossible if it is only declared by one side. It should be mutual,” Putin added.

The Russian leader also urged Europe to “get rid of the phobias of the past” and said Moscow was prepared for an improved relationship.

“We are ready for it, we want it,” Putin said. He did not specify how Russia and Europe could improve ties.

Also on Wednesday, however, Russia’s foreign ministry said Europe’s response to the situation with Navalny had “cast doubt on the very possibility of building further interaction with the European Union”.

The ministry added in a statement that the response was “the apogee of unfriendly steps”.

In recent years, relations with Brussels have gone from bad to worse, with the bloc accusing Moscow of being behind the poisoning of a former spy and his daughter with a Soviet-designed nerve agent, Novichok, in the English town of Salisbury in 2018. More recently, the West said Putin’s top domestic critic Navalny had also been targeted with Novichok. The Kremlin has repeatedly denied the claims.

Navalny’s team has called on the West to introduce new sanctions against Russia and punish billionaires seen as close to Putin.

Vladimir Putin European Union Alexei Navalny World Economic Forum

Putin says Russia wants better ties with Europe

SBP amends AML/CFT/CPF Regulations

Loans, interest: Minister says Rs6trn, not Rs11trn, was paid in two years

Two-thirds of world see ‘climate emergency’: UN survey

ECC meeting rescheduled for today

Economic stability, growth and jobs: ADB endorses new 5-year CPS

Basmati rice registered as GI

Sell-off of Discos: PC given documents to expedite process

Govt to start Covid-19 vaccination drive next week: Umar

NCOC announces reopening of educational institutes

Minister for penal action against those misusing quota system

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.