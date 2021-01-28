Wedding ceremony of Bakhtawar: Bilawal expresses gratitude for messages sent

KARACHI: Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed gratitude to those who sent congratulatory messages on the wedding ceremony of his sister Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari.

In a statement issued from Media Cell Bilawal House, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that fewer guests have been invited to the wedding reception of Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari in view of SOPs of pandemic Coronavirus in Karachi. PPP Chairman expressed regret over the situation and said that he could not invite many dignitaries to the wedding due to SOPs of coronavirus.

He further said that wedding receptions will be held in Islamabad, Lahore and Larkana also in which more dignitaries, friends and PPP family members will be invited to share the joys of the auspicious occasion.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021