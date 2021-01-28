ANL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.21%)
Pakistan

SC lifts ban on sale of fuel to motorcyclists without helmet

Recorder Report 28 Jan 2021

LAHORE: The Supreme Court (SC) here Wednesday lift ban on sale of fuel to motor bikers without helmet and observed that it amount to usurping basic right as there exists no such law. A three member bench hearing an appeal, against a notification of the deputy commissioner Lahore banning the sale of petrol to bikers without helmet also set aside the verdict of the Lahore High Court.

When a law officer contended that DC had only followed the LHC order, the court observed, assemblies do legislation while an executive’s job is to only implement laws passed by lawmakers.

The law officer conceded that the LHC order had not legal cushion however it helped to create awareness among the masses to wear safety helmets, he added.

Advocate Nasarullah Babar on behalf of a petrol pump owner Irfan Bashir argued that a notification issued by Deputy Commissioner Lahore to put ban on sale of fuel to biker not wearing helmet had no value in the eye of law.

