UAF inks MoU with Umer Siddique Group

FAISALABAD: University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) has inked a Memorandum of Understanding with Umer Siddique Group Lahore for the establishment of bilateral cooperation in research and development on eco-conscious bast and leaves fibre like hump, jute, sisal, and banana fibre in the textile industry.

The MoU was inked by UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Asif Tanveer and Malik Muhammad Imran, Director marketing, supply chain Umer Siddique Group Apparel and Textile.

It was agreed upon that establishment of bilateral cooperation in research & development on eco-conscious bast was meant to providing a long-lasting and stable platform for the scientific and technological advantage of the research institutions of both sides. They will also transfer and apply technical achievement into the production practices. It was also agreed upon for the cultivation of the plants for extraction of bast and leaf fibre, its screening, characterisation, and evaluation of bast and leaves fibres cultivator for processing.

They will also work on strengthening the cooperation and industrialisation of new eco-friendly fibre.

Prof Dr Asif Tanveer said that academia-industry linkages were essential to meet the demand of the modern world. He added that universities around the globe work together with industry to introduce new innovations and new trends with research and development.

Registrar Umar Saeed, director ORIC Dr Zahir Ahmad Zahir, Dean Food Sciences Prof Dr Masood Sadiq Butt, Principal Officer Public Relations Prof Dr Jalal Arif, Director External Linkages Prof Ashfaq Chatha, Dr Assad Farooq from Department of Fibre and Textile, and other notables attended the meeting.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021