Education ministry allows private publishers to develop textbooks

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training as per its Single National Curriculum (SNC) Textbook Policy has allowed private publishers to develop textbooks aligned with Student Learning Objectives prescribed by SNC.

According to a statement issued by Education Ministry, on the directions of Federal Minister Shafqat Mahmood, the ministry has issued a letter to all provincial governments regarding Single National Curriculum Textbook Policy on Tuesday.

Private publishers in this regard, require NOC by Provincial/area Textbook Boards to enable the Boards to check any inclusion of anti-Pakistan, anti-religion or any other hate material.

Ministry of Federal Education has advised all provincial/area Textbook Boards to exercise due diligence to ensure that, private publishers are producing textbooks, in line with the objectives and contents of SNC.

The ministry has also advised the textbook boards to facilitate the procedure of NOC without red-tapism and avoiding cumbersome administrative complications.