Nagina Group signs MoU with BankIslami

28 Jan 2021

LAHORE: Nagina Group and BankIslami have signed a memorandum of understanding under which customers of Nagina Groups apartment project 19Q Luxury Residences will be able to avail home financing from BankIslami at discounted rates. The MoU was signed by Omer Ellahi Shaikh of 19Q Luxury Residences and Aasim Salim of BankIslami.

Under the MOU, customers will be able to attain home financing of up to 70 percent at discounted rates for up to 25 years. Speaking at the ceremony, Omer E. Shaikh appreciated the willingness of banks to promote vertical living. Omer E. Shaikh foresees that the future of downtown Lahore will be in vertical apartments.

Aasim Salim of BankIslami says that 19Q Luxury Residences sets a benchmark in vertical living as it has all the amenities of a modern apartment building including a swimming pool, gym, steam room, events area, rooftop lounge, basement parking and backup power generation.—PR

BankIslami Nagina Group Aasim Salim Omer Ellahi Shaikh Luxury Residences Omer E. Shaikh

