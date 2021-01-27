US, UK, China top three destinations of Pakistani exports in 1st half

ISLAMABAD: United States of America (USA) remained the top export destinations of the Pakistani products during the first half of financial year (2020-21), followed by United Kingdom (UK) and China.

Total exports to the USA during July-December (2020-21) were recorded at US $ 2280.318 million against the exports of US $ 2074.080 million during July-December (2019-20), showing growth of 9.94 percent, according to State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

This was followed by UK, wherein Pakistan exported goods worth US $ 956.498 million against the exports of US $ 863.333 million last year, showing increase of 10.79 percent.

China was the at third top export destination, where Pakistan exported products worth US $ 837.912 million during the months under review against the exports of US $936.858 million during last year, showing decline of 10.56 percent, SBP data revealed.

Among other countries, Pakistani exports to Germany stood at US $ 748.793 million against US $670.934 million during last year, showing increase of 11.60 percent while the exports to UAE were recorded at US $ 697.154 million against US $ 827.731 million last year, the data revealed.

During July-December (2020-21), the exports to Holland were recorded at US $516.107 million against US $502.087 million whereas the exports to Afghanistan stood at US $ 450.243 million against US $543.159 million.

Pakistan’s exports to Italy were recorded at $355.294 million against the exports of US $ 386.969 million while the exports to Spain were recorded at US $ 362.753 million against US $ 445.086 million last year.

The exports to Bangladesh stood at US $ 274.246 million against US $ 369.313 million.

Similarly, the exports to France during the months under review were recorded at US $ 212.560 million against US $ 222.013 million while the exports to Saudi Arabia stood at US $ 244.221 million against US $ 243.201 million.

Pakistan’s exports to Turkey were recorded at US $ 124.498 million during the current year compared to US $148.465 million last year whereas the exports to Canada stood at US $ 143.398 million against US $ 143.242 million, to Poland US $ 141.437 million against US $ 131.912 million whereas the exports to Australia stood at US $ 119.698 million during the current year against US $ 99.698 million during last year.

The overall imports into the all countries increased by 4.83 percent, from $22.136 billion to $23.207 billion, according to the data.