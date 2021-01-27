HEC advises universities to conduct exams based on their capacity

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has allowed universities to use their discretion to conduct exams, either on-campus or online as long as the chosen mode provides a fair assessment of students’ performance.

The decision was made public by the body in a series of tweets stating that the development was made after reviewing apprehensions of students and consultation with the Vice Chancellors of all the provinces and regions, keeping in view the difficulties brought about by the pandemic and opening of universities from February 01, 2021.

It said that HEC already allowed universities to use their discretion to conduct exams as long as the chosen mode provides a fair assessment of students’ performance.

Universities should take stock of their “exam readiness”, i.e., technological readiness, managerial capacity, and the announced policy, and choose the best possible mode of assessment, read HEC statement.

Furthermore, it said online exams either can be used if the universities administer ‘Open Book Exams’ or establish an invigilation system in a supervised environment.

Viva or oral exam may be integrated in the assessment where necessary.

Meanwhile, commenting on on-campus exams, the body directed the universities to follow COVID-19 protocols strictly.

“On-campus exams can be used only under strict compliance with all Covid-19 health and safety protocols.”

Since March 2020, HEC has been continuously monitoring the pandemic situation and coordinated with the universities to minimise academic disruption and continue online education with quality safeguards.