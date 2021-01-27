New Walgreens CEO is sole Black female Fortune 500 leader

SAN FRANCISCO: US drugstore giant Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) on Tuesday named Starbucks executive Roz Brewer as its new CEO -- an appointment that US media said would make her the only Black woman leading a Fortune 500 company.

"Brewer brings to WBA a proven track record of leadership and operational expertise at multi-national corporations," WBA said in a statement, adding outgoing CEO Stefano Pessina would become executive chairman of the board.

The Wall Street Journal said there are just four Black male CEOs of Fortune 500 companies -- a ranking of America's largest 500 companies.

"Before her time at Starbucks, Brewer worked at Sam's Club from 2012 to 2017," WBA said.

"She made history by becoming the first woman and first African American to lead a Walmart division. She is currently ranked #27 on Fortune's 50 Most Powerful Women in Business."