PML-N withdraws NAB amendment bill in National Assembly

  • The move is Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) strategy of not supporting any government initiative to change the country’s accountability laws
  • The withdrawn bill had sought withdrawal of the federal government’s power to appoint the judges of the accountability courts in the country
Fahad Zulfikar 27 Jan 2021

(Karachi) The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) withdrew the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Amendment Bill 2020 in the lower house of parliament, local media reported on Wednesday. The move is Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) strategy of not supporting any government initiative to change the country’s accountability laws.

As per details, PML-N lawmaker Khurram Dastagir withdrew the bill during the National Assembly session. The withdrawn bill had sought withdrawal of the federal government’s power to appoint the judges of the accountability courts in the country.

However, the treasury benches did not oppose the NAB law bill and it was forwarded to the NA standing committee for further discussion.

Meanwhile, the NA also rejected four similar bills presented by the PML-N regarding the appointment of judges in banking courts, anti-terrorism courts, Customs courts and anti-narcotics courts. All these bills were rejected through a voice vote.

In April last year, the government decided to consult all the stakeholders, including the opposition parties, to amend the NAB law either through an ordinance or — if possible — by convening a session of the Parliament.

