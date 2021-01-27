Markets
Hong Kong stocks up at lunch
- The Hang Seng Index added 0.21 percent, or 62.76 points, to 29,454.02.
27 Jan 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks went into the break Wednesday slightly higher as bargain-buyers moved in following the previous day's sharp losses, while investors were also awaiting the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting.
The Hang Seng Index added 0.21 percent, or 62.76 points, to 29,454.02.
First 5 months of FY21: Fiscal deficit stands at 1.8pc of GDP
Hong Kong stocks up at lunch
Broadsheet scandal: Cabinet approves formation of inquiry commission to hold investigation
Power plant at Gwadar: ECC’s approval sought for ‘unique’ QPPA
Chairman says NAB went after those lying beyond reach
Constitution of Justice Azmat-led commission approved by cabinet
Profit, dividend: Foreign investors repatriate $892m in H1
Q1 external debt servicing stands at $3.593bn
Pakistan: 1.5pc GDP growth projected
IMF lifts global growth forecast
FBR exempts WHT on import of 3,000MT of wheat
MoF opposes 16pc increase in margins of OMCs
Read more stories
Comments