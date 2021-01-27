ANL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.21%)
The Recruiters holds ‘Pakistan Sourcing Summit 2021’

27 Jan 2021

KARACHI: The Recruiters, a leading recruitment and executive search consulting firm in Karachi successfully organized their flagship event “Pakistan Sourcing Summit 2021” On January 21st at the Karachi School of Business and Leadership Auditorium.

HR decision makers like Fareeha Salahuddin CHRO ICI Pakistan, Kamran Rauf Kiyani CEO scout.ai, Dr Athar Siddiqui from KSBL and various other local and multinational organisations participated to network and learn how to revive their talent acquisition practices after Covid-19. The Recruiters also launched the two streams of Talent Management Institute Certifications in Pakistan as an authorized Talent Management Institute education provider.

Proud partners of this summit were Sui Southern Gas company, B4U cabs, NBP Funds, Al Khidmat Foundation, IGLOO, Youngs Foods, Business Recorder, EBM, Tapal Tea, Talent Management Institute, Association of Talent Acquisition Professionals. —PR

