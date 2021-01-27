ANL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.21%)
ASC 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.08%)
ASL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.85%)
AVN 99.18 Increased By ▲ 4.94 (5.24%)
BOP 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
BYCO 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.09%)
DGKC 112.10 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.45%)
EPCL 47.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
FCCL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.03%)
FFBL 28.84 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.11%)
FFL 19.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
HASCOL 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.61%)
HUBC 86.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.87%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
JSCL 32.39 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.92%)
KAPCO 40.81 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
MLCF 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.07%)
PAEL 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
PIBTL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.01%)
POWER 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.19%)
PPL 93.72 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.45%)
PRL 23.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.67%)
SNGP 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.61%)
TRG 114.93 Increased By ▲ 6.45 (5.95%)
UNITY 33.68 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.6%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
BR100 4,910 Increased By ▲ 26.97 (0.55%)
BR30 25,363 Increased By ▲ 243.19 (0.97%)
KSE100 46,287 Increased By ▲ 199.74 (0.43%)
KSE30 19,259 Increased By ▲ 93.48 (0.49%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Supplements

International Customs Day: Message From Wajid Ali Director General, Reforms & Automation, Karachi

27 Jan 2021

TEXT: This year the International Customs Day on 26.01.2021 is dedicated to the contribution of Customs towards bolstering recovery, renewal and resilience for a sustainable supply chain. This year, the ICD comes at a challenging time, where the world is combatting the second wave of a deadly covid-19 pandemic. This slogan enhances the responsibility of customs as a global fraternity during these testing times when the whole world activities came to a standstill Customs being an essential service has successfully ensured service delivery during the covid-19 pandemic through online collection of leviable duties, paperless clearances, promoting and facilitating legitimate imports and exports and ensuring uninterrupted cross-border movement of goods while safeguarding the safety and health of its officers, officials and all the stake holders. This year’s slogan is a welcome recognition of Customs’ contribution towards maintenance of a sustainable supply chain during covid-19 pandemic performing the task of protecting the economic borders of the country, for facilitation of legitimate trade and safeguarding the economic interests of its industrialists, investors, the common man and all stake holders.

The relentless efforts by the Directorate General of Reforms and Automation, Karachi in simplifying and automating customs processing in WeBOC has contributed a great deal in improving Pakistan’s rankings in Trading Across Borders Index from 142nd to 111th and similarly in the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business Index from 136th to 108th. We begin 2021 with a resolve to further improve Customs’ business processes through automation while ensuring transparency and simplification.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

International Customs Day: Message From Wajid Ali Director General, Reforms & Automation, Karachi

Broadsheet scandal: Cabinet approves formation of inquiry commission to hold investigation

Power plant at Gwadar: ECC’s approval sought for ‘unique’ QPPA

Chairman says NAB went after those lying beyond reach

Constitution of Justice Azmat-led commission approved by cabinet

Profit, dividend: Foreign investors repatriate $892m in H1

Q1 external debt servicing stands at $3.593bn

Pakistan: 1.5pc GDP growth projected

IMF lifts global growth forecast

FBR exempts WHT on import of 3,000MT of wheat

MoF opposes 16pc increase in margins of OMCs

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.