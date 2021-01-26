12 candidates to contest by-polls on NA-221

MITHI: Provincial Election Commissioner Ejaz Anwer Chohan Tuesday said that about 17 desirous candidates have submitted nomination papers with Returning officer (RO) to contest by-election on NA-221 Tharparkar-I.

According to a press release, he said that out of 17 candidates five candidates had withdrew nominations papers on Monday.

He said that about 12 candidates will contest by-polls for NA-221 Tharparkar-I to be held on February 21.