Pakistan
12 candidates to contest by-polls on NA-221
26 Jan 2021
MITHI: Provincial Election Commissioner Ejaz Anwer Chohan Tuesday said that about 17 desirous candidates have submitted nomination papers with Returning officer (RO) to contest by-election on NA-221 Tharparkar-I.
According to a press release, he said that out of 17 candidates five candidates had withdrew nominations papers on Monday.
He said that about 12 candidates will contest by-polls for NA-221 Tharparkar-I to be held on February 21.
