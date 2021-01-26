ANL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.21%)
ASC 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.08%)
ASL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.85%)
AVN 99.18 Increased By ▲ 4.94 (5.24%)
BOP 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
BYCO 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.09%)
DGKC 112.10 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.45%)
EPCL 47.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
FCCL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.03%)
FFBL 28.84 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.11%)
FFL 19.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
HASCOL 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.61%)
HUBC 86.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.87%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
JSCL 32.39 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.92%)
KAPCO 40.81 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
MLCF 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.07%)
PAEL 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
PIBTL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.01%)
POWER 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.19%)
PPL 93.72 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.45%)
PRL 23.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.67%)
SNGP 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.61%)
TRG 114.93 Increased By ▲ 6.45 (5.95%)
UNITY 33.68 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.6%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
BR100 4,910 Increased By ▲ 26.97 (0.55%)
BR30 25,363 Increased By ▲ 243.19 (0.97%)
KSE100 46,287 Increased By ▲ 199.74 (0.43%)
KSE30 19,259 Increased By ▲ 93.48 (0.49%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

S&P 500 scales new high on upbeat corporate earnings

  • GE jumps as free cash flow tops estimates.
  • J&J up on upbeat 2021 profit outlook; vaccine data "soon".
  • Indexes: Dow up 0.31%, S&P up 0.07%, Nasdaq flat.
Reuters 26 Jan 2021

US stocks rose on Tuesday with the S&P 500 hitting another record high as positive earnings updates from a slew of companies including Dow components 3M and Johnson & Johnson supported sentiment.

Johnson & Johnson rose 3.6% after the drugmaker forecast 2021 profit above estimates and promised data from its widely watched coronavirus vaccine trial soon.

3M Co, which makes N95 face masks and Post-it notes, added 2.5% after it reported a better-than expected quarterly profit helped by lower costs and higher demand for its healthcare products during the pandemic.

"So far earnings have been really strong and the market is looking forward to some of the big tech names starting to report earnings today," said Ross Mayfield, investment strategy analyst at Baird, in Milwaukee.

Tech heavyweight Microsoft Corp edged 0.7% higher, while Advanced Micro Devices Inc dipped 0.2%. Both the companies are expected to report earnings after markets close.

Ten of the 11 S&P sectors rose in early trading with energy and industrials leading gains.

Few if any changes are expected in the central bank's policy statement at the end of a two-day meeting on Wednesday, with Fed Chair Jerome Powell likely to address inflation in his post-meeting news conference.

With the S&P 500 trading at 22 times the 12-month forward earnings, concerns about stock bubbles on Wall Street are sparking fears of a pullback. Investors are keeping an eye out for forecasts from corporate America to justify these higher valuations.

The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday raised its forecast for global economic growth in 2021, but warned of "exceptional uncertainty" amid risks from new waves of COVID-19 infections and variants.

In focus is progress in stimulus talks, with US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer saying on Monday that Democrats may try to pass much of President Joe Biden's proposed $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill using a process that would bypass a Republican filibuster and could pass with a majority vote.

"There is a little optimism that there's a path to compromise on stimulus," Mayfield said.

At 09:53 a.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 94.45 points, or 0.31%, to 31,054.45, the S&P 500 gained 2.68 points, or 0.07%, to 3,858.04, and the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.17 points, or 0.01%, to 13,636.17.

General Electric Co jumped about 8% after the industrial conglomerate offered an upbeat outlook for its business this year and reported a surge in quarterly free cash flow.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc gained 0.5% after the drugmaker said its antibody cocktail was effective in preventing COVID-19 infection, based on interim results from a late-stage study.

American Express Co fell 2.5% after it posted a 15% drop in quarterly profit, as pandemic-led lockdowns and business restrictions kept the credit card issuer's members from traveling and dining out.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners for a 1.5-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 1.3-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P 500 posted 22 new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 339 new highs and 11 new lows.

Johnson & Johnson US stocks drugmaker The S&P 500

S&P 500 scales new high on upbeat corporate earnings

Afghan peace process: Baradar-led Taliban delegation arrives in Iran to hold talks

WHO issues new clinical advice on treating COVID-19 patients

Pakistan opposes addition of new permanent seats in UNSC

Biden doesn't believe Trump will be convicted at his impeachment trial: CNN

Deadly pandemic: COVID infections on rise in Hyderabad as positivity rate reaches 25.76 percent

Senate Republican leader McConnell drops objection to power-sharing deal with Democrats

Most stressed out nations: PM for SDR step to help alleviate BoP pressures

Kashmir is internationally recognised dispute; its immediate and permanent solution must for regional peace: FM

House sends Trump impeachment article to Senate, triggering trial

US Senate confirms Yellen as first female Treasury secretary

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters