World
IMF upgrades Brazil growth to 3.6%, Mexico to 4.3%
- IMF forecasts Mexico's GDP will grow 4.3 percent after contracting 8.5 percent.
26 Jan 2021
WASHINGTON: The IMF on Tuesday raised its 2021 growth forecasts for Brazil and Mexico by eight tenths amid signs spending picked up in the latter part of 2020.
Brazil's economy is expected to expand by 3.6 percent this year following a 4.5 percent contraction last year, the IMF said in its latest World Economic Outlook (WEO).
Meanwhile, the IMF forecasts Mexico's GDP will grow 4.3 percent after contracting 8.5 percent.
Broadsheet scandal: Cabinet approves formation of inquiry commission to hold investigation
IMF upgrades Brazil growth to 3.6%, Mexico to 4.3%
Afghan peace process: Baradar-led Taliban delegation arrives in Iran to hold talks
WHO issues new clinical advice on treating COVID-19 patients
Pakistan opposes addition of new permanent seats in UNSC
Biden doesn't believe Trump will be convicted at his impeachment trial: CNN
Deadly pandemic: COVID infections on rise in Hyderabad as positivity rate reaches 25.76 percent
Senate Republican leader McConnell drops objection to power-sharing deal with Democrats
Most stressed out nations: PM for SDR step to help alleviate BoP pressures
Kashmir is internationally recognised dispute; its immediate and permanent solution must for regional peace: FM
House sends Trump impeachment article to Senate, triggering trial
US Senate confirms Yellen as first female Treasury secretary
Read more stories
Comments