Pakistan

Rates of daily-use commodities re-fixed

  • DC Muhammad Ali said that these rates were re-fixed after consultation with wholesalers, retailers, traders and consumer representatives.
APP 26 Jan 2021

FAISALABAD: The district administration has re-fixed rates of various daily-use commodities.

Chairing a meeting of District Price Control Committee (DPCC) here on Tuesday, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali said that these rates were re-fixed after consultation with wholesalers, retailers, traders and consumer representatives.

After re-fixation of prices, gram powder (Besan) will be sold at Rs.105 per kg in wholesale, while its retail price will be Rs.110 per kg.

Similarly, grams white (big) will be available at Rs.102 per kg and Rs.107 per kg, white gram (small) at Rs.88 and Rs.92 per kg, black gram (big) at Rs.110 and Rs.115 per kg, black gram (small) at Rs.100 and Rs.105 per kg, gram pulses (big) at Rs.108 and Rs.113 per kg, gram pulses (small) Rs.100 and Rs.105 per kg, Moong pulses (unwashed) at Rs.176 and Rs.181 per kg, Maash pulses (washed, imported) Rs.222 and Rs.227 per kg, Maash pulses (unwashed imported) at Rs.175 and Rs.180 per kg, lentil pulses (big) at Rs.120 and Rs.125 per kg while lentil pulses (small) at Rs.130 and Rs.135 per kg.

He said that rice super basmati (new) will be sold at Rs.110 and Rs.115 per kg, rice super basmati (old) at Rs.120 and Rs.125 per kg. rice Ari at Rs.35 and Rs.37 per kg, sugar at Rs.89 per kg, flour bag (20-kg) at Rs.860, milk at Rs.90 per liter, yoghurt at Rs.95 per kg, meat at Rs.850 per kg in Tehsil City and Rs.800 per kg in other Tehsils, beaf at Rs.400 per kg in Tehsil City and at Rs.375 per kg in other Tehsils, Roti (100-grams) at Rs.6.

The DC said that the prices of fruits and vegetables as well as poultry items will be issued on daily basis. Price control magistrates have also been activated across the district and they will conduct raids in the markets to take action against profiteers, he added.

inflation commodities

