No rain spell in current week: PMD

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Spokesman Dr Khalid Malik Tuesday said no rain spell was expected in the federal capital during the current week.

Talking to APP, he said the new rain spell was expected from the first week of February.

He said in February a couple of rain spells were expected which could be beneficial for the agriculture sector.

During the ongoing week, he said, the weather pattern was slightly changed. There was chance of two days rain spell on January 23 but it was occurred at north side of the country, he added.