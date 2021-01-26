Italian PM Conte resigns over pandemic handling criticism

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte is set to hand in his resignation, following intense criticism of his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Over 85,000 Italians have died of COVID-19.

Prime Minister Conte hoped to have been given a mandate by the President to form a stronger government, after losing his majority in the Senate - but not it is expected that this monumental task could fall to another candidate, and could force the government to announce fresh elections.

Earlier on Tuesday, Conte confirmed to his cabinet that he would tender his resignation, after surviving a vote of confidence in the lower house last week, and won a Senate vote, but without an absolute majority.

This would be Italy's 66th government since the Second World War, in the grip of a pandemic that has killed more than 85,000 Italians and unleashed the worst economic collapse in decades.