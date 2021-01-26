Germany's VDA sees domestic passenger car market up 8pc in 2021

BERLIN: Germany's passenger car market is expected to grow by around 8% this year, auto industry association VDA said on Tuesday, cautioning that sales will still remain well below the pre-crisis level.

VDA said it expected the market to slowly improve in the second half of the year if the pandemic was contained.

"However, the 2020 decline will not be offset," VDA President Hildegard Mueller said.

Passenger car sales are expected to grow by 12% in Europe to 13.4 million vehicles and by 9% in the US this year, VDA said.