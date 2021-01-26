Business & Finance
Johnson & Johnson promises vaccine data ‘soon’
*Data from Johnson & Johnson's single-dose COVID-19 shot is expected this month, with global hopes to battle the virus riding on multiple vaccines to ensure adequate supply. * In the latest setback to the effort, rival Merck & Co said on Monday it was discontinuing development of both its COVID-19 vaccines.
26 Jan 2021
Johnson & Johnson said on Tuesday it would share details from its widely watched coronavirus vaccine trial soon, as the healthcare conglomerate races to develop a potential single-dose vaccine for COVID-19.
Data from Johnson & Johnson's single-dose COVID-19 shot is expected this month, with global hopes to battle the virus riding on multiple vaccines to ensure adequate supply.
In the latest setback to the effort, rival Merck & Co said on Monday it was discontinuing development of both its COVID-19 vaccines.
Johnson & Johnson also forecast 2021 adjusted profit of between $9.40 and $9.60 per share after its fourth-quarter sales rose to $22.48 billion from $20.75 billion.
