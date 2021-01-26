Markets
Hong Kong stocks drop at open
- The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.88 percent, or 266.16 points, to 29,892.85.
26 Jan 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks fell in the first few minutes of trade Tuesday following a more than two percent rally the day before on concerns that a new US stimulus could be held up until March.
The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.88 percent, or 266.16 points, to 29,892.85.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.37 percent, or 13.27 points, to 3,610.97, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange shed 0.40 percent, or 9.85 points, to 2,453.00.
Comments