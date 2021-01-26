Markets
Hong Kong stocks drop in morning
- The Hang Seng Index sank 2.40 percent, or 724.93 points, to 29,434.08.
26 Jan 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks tumbled Tuesday following the previous day's strong rally, while the Chinese central bank's decision to mop up excess liquidity in mainland financial markets put a brake on vast cross-border investment moves over the past few weeks.
