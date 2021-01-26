Pink Residency case: AC records statement of prosecution witness

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court hearing multi-billion rupees fake bank accounts case against Omni Group’s Abdul Ghani Majid and 16 other accused, recorded statement of a prosecution witness Mushtaq Ali on Monday, who produced land map and other relevant documents of the Pink Residency before it.

The witness told the court that he has appeared before the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) investigation officer on Feb 6, 2019, and recorded his statement.

The court adjourned hearing till Feb 1st. The defence counsel will conduct cross examination of the witness during the next hearing.

The NAB had filed the Pink Residency reference against Abdul Ghani Majid, as well as other senior serving and retired officers of the Sindh Board of Revenue.

The reference pertains to a project - Pink Residency - in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar area. The accused had been allegedly involved in illegal regularisation of two plots, one measured 23 acres of land, and the other of seven acres.

The anti-graft body has alleged that financial transactions related to the illegally-regularised plots were conducted through fake bank accounts.

The NAB estimates that the illegal land regularisation, and consequent sale caused a loss of Rs4 billion to the national exchequer.

