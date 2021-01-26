PPP welcomes newly elected legislator from Umerkot

KARACHI: The ruling PPP on Monday staged long speeches to welcome its newly elected legislator to the Sindh Assembly.

Syed Ameer Ali Shah, PS 52, got in to the legislature from Umerkot, defeating former CM Sindh, Ghulam Arbab Rahim in by-poll. He succeeded his late father, Ali Mardan Shah, who also served the Sindh Assembly.

He witnessed a warm welcome by the treasury, hoping he will be steadfast and loyal to the PPP. Soon after he worn in, which was in Sindhi language, the house echoed with “jay Bhutto”.

“I promise to the people of PS 52 that I will remain loyal to the PPP day in day out,” he told the house in his maiden speech. He thanked Allah Almighty for the victory to the assembly and lauded the PPP leadership for showing their confidence.

Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah congratulated the new member into the treasury folds, saying that PPP is on its way to grab two more provincial assembly seats including Sanghar and Malir.

Several other PPP legislators also spoke on Syed Ameer Ali Shah’s victory. Latter the house was prorogued.

