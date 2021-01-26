ANL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.21%)
ASC 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.08%)
ASL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.85%)
AVN 99.18 Increased By ▲ 4.94 (5.24%)
BOP 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
BYCO 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.09%)
DGKC 112.10 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.45%)
EPCL 47.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
FCCL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.03%)
FFBL 28.84 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.11%)
FFL 19.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
HASCOL 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.61%)
HUBC 86.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.87%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
JSCL 32.39 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.92%)
KAPCO 40.81 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
MLCF 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.07%)
PAEL 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
PIBTL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.01%)
POWER 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.19%)
PPL 93.72 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.45%)
PRL 23.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.67%)
SNGP 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.61%)
TRG 114.93 Increased By ▲ 6.45 (5.95%)
UNITY 33.68 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.6%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
BR100 4,883 Increased By ▲ 27.56 (0.57%)
BR30 25,120 Increased By ▲ 395.68 (1.6%)
KSE100 46,088 Increased By ▲ 219.6 (0.48%)
KSE30 19,166 Increased By ▲ 104.54 (0.55%)
Biden to close ‘Made in America’ loophole, spur manufacturing

AFP 26 Jan 2021

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden will sign an executive order Monday giving American companies and products priority in contracting with the federal government, as the new administration attempts to spur domestic manufacturing.

The order is aimed at boosting national production and saving industrial jobs by increasing investments in factories and workers, senior White House officials said, and comes after Biden promised on the campaign trail to “build back better” as the US economy struggles through the Covid-19 pandemic.

It also tightens legal loopholes that allow federal agencies to buy products stamped “Made in America” but which are often manufactured by companies that only produce a small portion of their products in the United States.

Washington spends $600 billion each year on contracts, and the administration’s decisions was welcomed by the Alliance for American Manufacturing trade group.

“The law should mean what it says: an American product should be truly Made in America,” its president Scott Paul said.

Less than a week after his inauguration, Biden has taken to using executive orders to push through his agenda, since the Senate has not confirmed many cabinet members, including major roles like secretary of state.

This latest order is similar to ones made by his predecessors, particularly former president Donald Trump.

Trump had issued an executive order urging the federal government to purchase more US-made products and also turning tariffs into a weapon against imports — with mixed results.

But rather than launching a trade war, Biden favors using the federal government’s massive purchasing power to tighten the “Buy American” rules.

“The dollars the federal government spends... are a powerful tool to support American workers and manufacturers,” an administration official said.

The Buy American Act of 1933, still in force, requires federal agencies to prioritize purchasing goods produced on US soil, but “these preferences have not always been implemented consistently or effectively,” according to the Biden administration.

Biden’s approach seeks to change the structure of the process, by changing the definition of what is considered a US-made product and reducing the possibilities for exemptions.

The administration also wants new companies, including small ones, to have access to tenders.

