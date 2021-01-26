ANL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.21%)
PMEX daily trading report

Recorder Report 26 Jan 2021

KARACHI: On Friday, at PMEX the traded value of metals, energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 12.708 billion and the number of lots traded at 10,814.

Major business was contributed by gold amounting to PKR 8.272 billion, followed by currencies through COTS PKR 1.248 billion, NSDQ 100 PKR 896.655 million, silver PKR 793.701 million, copper PKR 503.379 million, DJ PKR 352.142 million, platinum PKR 240.615 million, crude oil PKR 234.009 million, natural gas PKR 143.821 million and SP500 PKR 22.762 million.

