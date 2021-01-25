Pakistan
21 teachers, students tested positive for COVID-19
FAISALABAD: As many as 1,409 tests of COVID-19 were carried out in educational institutions since January 18 this year and 21 teachers, students tested positive, said District Education Officer (Secondary) Iftikhar Khan.
While talking to APP here on Monday he said that health department had taken samples of 1409 teachers, staff members and students from 18 selected schools. "Out of them 21 persons including two teachers and 19 students tested positive", he said, adding that they were directed to observe quarantine at their homes.
He said Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the health department were strictly implemented in all schools to prevent spread of the virus.
