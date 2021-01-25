SHC orders action against use of toxic water to cultivate vegetables

KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday ordered authorities to take action against the use of toxic water for farming vegetables on the Malir riverbed.

A SHC bench, headed by Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, heard a petition against vegetable farming with toxic water in Malir area.

The court expressed anger against the authorities concerned for failing to deliver progress reports on fulfillment of its previous orders. Justice Mazhar remarked that it means that no one is performing his/her responsibilities. He said the cultivation of vegetables through sewage water is a risk to everyone.

The court directed the secretary agricultural department to submit a complete report on the matter. It also sought a report about the outcome of vegetable samples sent for testing.

The court also ordered the authorities to take instant action if anyone is found cultivating vegetables with polluted water and submit their reports by the next hearing slated for Feb 17.

Later, DC Korangi and others submitted the report before the court and the officers demanding the operation arrangements. Action has been taken against cultivation of vegetables with dirty water, Mukhtiarkar Korangi said

The report said water flow is high after the monsoon and it takes three months to destroy waste vegetables. The report said authorities faced a shortage of misionary for further action.

The report demanded tractors, shovels, staff, and the help of local police. The action was taken on Malir River between June 6 and June 9, 2020, Additional Deputy Commissioner Korangi said. He said the task force is overseeing the area.