Pakistan
Opposition parties pursuing conflicting narratives: Shibli
25 Jan 2021
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz has said the alliance of opposition parties is pursuing conflicting narratives.
In a tweet on Monday, he said PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's insistence on no confidence motion, Ahsan Iqbal's qualms on it and PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz's stress on the long march clearly indicate that the alliance of opposition parties stands shattered.
He said the opposition parties have taken to the roads to hoodwink the masses but they are now turning to the parliament after being rejected by them.
Opposition parties pursuing conflicting narratives: Shibli
