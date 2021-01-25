SHC notices Sindh govt, federal ministry over non-completion of K-IV water project

KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday issued notices to Sindh government and Federal Ministry of Planning and Development on a petition against non-completion of K-IV water project in Karachi.

A SHC bench headed by Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar heard a petition filed by citizen Sayed Mehmood Akhtar Naqvi against the non-completion of the project and water shortage in Karachi.

The court issued notice to the Federal Ministry of Development and Planning and Sindh government and sought details and response from ht both for the the K-IV project, which has been delayed due to the lack of funds, the petitioner said

Naqvi stated the people of Karachi were suffering the consequences of the dispute between Sindh and the federation.

The project is a municipal infrastructure being jointly developed by the provincial and federal governments in Karachi to augment the city's daily water supply. The estimated cost is approximate Rs 25.5 billion, while the project is designed to provide 650 million gallons of water daily to Karachi in three phases.