SHC grants interim bail to Durrani in power misuse case

KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday approved the bail plea of Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani until February 11 in a National Accountability Bureau (NAB) inquiry pertaining to the misuse of powers.

A SHC bench heard the interim bail plea of Durrani and approved it against the surety of Rs 1,000,000. The court directed the Speaker to cooperate with NAB in its inquiry.

According to NABâ€™s call up notice to Durrani, illegal recruitments were made in Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University Lyari. It is alleged that recruitments were made on the recommendations of Durrani illegally in various posts, call up notice said.

During the hearing, the Durrani pleaded the court to approve his bail plea as he is worried that NAB would arrest him.

Later, the court adjourned the hearing of the case until 11 February.