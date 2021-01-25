ANL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.21%)
World

Portuguese president re-elected with 61 percent of vote: partial results

  • Socialist challenger Ana Gomes came in second with 12.24 percent of the vote.
AFP 25 Jan 2021

LISBON: Portuguese president Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa was re-elected on Sunday with 61.6 percent of the vote, according to partial results covering 98 percent of constituencies.

Socialist challenger Ana Gomes came in second with 12.24 percent of the vote, ahead of the far-right candidate Andre Ventura, who at this stage had 11.9 percent of the vote.

Portugal Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa socialist challenger Ana Gomes Andre Ventura Ana Gomes

