ANL 29.16 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.24%)
ASC 16.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.96%)
ASL 25.19 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (6.02%)
AVN 98.67 Increased By ▲ 4.43 (4.7%)
BOP 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
BYCO 9.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.99%)
DGKC 112.22 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (1.56%)
EPCL 47.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.42%)
FCCL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.03%)
FFBL 28.81 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.97%)
FFL 19.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.36%)
HASCOL 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.61%)
HUBC 86.51 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.59%)
HUMNL 7.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
JSCL 32.35 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.8%)
KAPCO 40.80 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.17%)
KEL 4.21 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.43%)
LOTCHEM 16.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.99%)
MLCF 44.03 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (2.37%)
PAEL 40.05 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.48%)
PIBTL 13.07 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.24%)
POWER 11.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.54%)
PPL 93.77 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.51%)
PRL 23.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.08%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.67%)
SNGP 44.61 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.63%)
TRG 114.93 Increased By ▲ 6.45 (5.95%)
UNITY 33.73 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.78%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
BR100 4,881 Increased By ▲ 25.09 (0.52%)
BR30 25,064 Increased By ▲ 340.32 (1.38%)
KSE100 46,110 Increased By ▲ 241.57 (0.53%)
KSE30 19,172 Increased By ▲ 111.48 (0.58%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Suarez strikes again as Atletico march on with Valencia win

  • He slipped in Suarez, who opened his body and finished from the angle.
AFP 25 Jan 2021

MADRID: Luis Suarez scored a brilliant team goal as Atletico Madrid came from behind to beat Valencia 3-1 on Sunday and move seven points clear at the top of La Liga.

After Real Madrid thrashed Alaves on Saturday, Barca had earlier followed suit with a scrappy victory over Elche.

But Atletico were undeterred in the capital, as their considerable advantage was restored again, with a game in hand.

"We don't get carried away or think too far ahead, we think about getting better," said Atletico coach Diego Simeone.

Suarez finished off a flowing move that had started almost on Atletico's goal-line before substitute Angel Correa capped another slick string of passes to end Valencia's resistance.

The visitors had taken an early lead in stunning fashion, Uros Racic curling into the top corner from 35 yards but Joao Felix equalised and Atletico came back, in a way that has begun to feel expected.

Felix was replaced by Correa after an hour by Simeone after assisting Suarez and scoring a goal for himself that should send a message to his coach, who has handed the 21-year-old a spell on the bench in recent weeks.

"It's not written that footballers have to play 90 minutes," said Simeone. "Joao scored a goal, made an assist, he came off and on came Correa, who scored a goal and was close to another. The competition is healthy."

Simeone knows the pressure will mount as the La Liga trophy comes more into view, yet his team are showing an assuredness now that is offering little encouragement for Barcelona and Real Madrid.

They had hope when Valencia took the lead on 11 minutes, Racic running onto Jose Gaya's pass and wrapping his left foot around the ball to send it bending into the top right-hand corner.

He celebrated by seeking out his under-pressure coach Javi Gracia, but the advantage was short-lived as Felix stabbed in on the volley at the back post after holding off his marker Thierry Correia from a corner.

With the more attacking Renan Lodi and Yannick Carrasco playing left and right wing-back in the second half, Atletico opened up Valencia twice with two superb, sweeping moves.

The first started in their own right corner with Stefan Savic, the ball played across the back and into midfield where Mario Hermoso drove a searching pass forward to Felix on the left.

He slipped in Suarez, who opened his body and finished from the angle.

It was no fluke because the third goal was almost as good, some slick passing through midfield freeing Marcos Llorente down the right and he pulled back for Correa to sidefoot in.

Atletico madrid Luis Suarez Atletico Diego Simeone Correa La Liga trophy

Suarez strikes again as Atletico march on with Valencia win

Indian, Chinese troops in new border brawl: reports

Borders tightened as coronavirus curfew fury spills over

Leaders set for online climate adaptation summit

Covid condemns billions to poverty for a decade: Oxfam

Biden to reinstate Covid travel bans: White House official

Govt, IPPs ink ‘initial’ agreements

Biden administration has to recognise Pakistan based on new ground realities, says Qureshi

Construction industry: Amnesty scheme can be ‘grossly abused’: expert

Issuance of Sukuk: Finance clarifies position

Census result notification may be released: PM convenes meeting of CCI on 27th

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters