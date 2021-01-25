ANL 28.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Govt will overcome inflation this year, hopes Rashid

Naveed Butt 25 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid has said that all the political parties should sit together to decide about the casting of ballot in the Senate elections, so as to put an end to the buying and selling of vote.

Addressing a ceremony in Rawalpindi on Sunday, the minister said that the opposition parties would fail in their designs to destabilise the country.

He expressed the hope that this year the government will overcome inflation and control unemployment due to its prudent policies.

He said that opposition gatherings were campaigns to contest by-elections, and it had the right to hold rallies.

He assured that there would be no hurdles in the way of any long march.

The minister said that the JUI-F-Chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman had reached a dead end as the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) wanted to settle their issues.

He offered Maulana Fazlur Rehman to hold a joint rally against Israel, and Indian atrocities in Indian occupied Kashmir. He said PM Imran Khan fought cases of Kashmir, Islam, and Khatm-e-Nabuwwat at international forums effectively.

He said Maulana Fazlur Rehman did nothing for the Kashmir issue during his chairmanship of Kashmir Committee, and now he was approaching a dead end.

He said that it was impossible for Pakistan to recognise Israel till the resolution of the Palestine issue.

The minister reiterated that Broadsheet issue would become Panama case part-II, and asked the opposition to announce the final date of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)’s long march for an “appropriate welcome”.

He further said that he had earlier predicted that the opposition alliance would not resign from the assemblies, and it would also participate in the by-polls, and the Senate elections.

