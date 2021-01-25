ANL 28.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
ASL 23.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
AVN 94.24 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.36%)
BOP 9.47 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
DGKC 110.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 47.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.28 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.61%)
FFBL 27.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 19.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
HASCOL 14.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 86.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.55%)
JSCL 31.47 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 40.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
LOTCHEM 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
MLCF 43.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 39.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
PIBTL 12.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
POWER 11.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 93.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 23.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
TRG 108.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 33.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,856 Decreased By ▼ -9.94 (-0.2%)
BR30 24,724 Decreased By ▼ -96.85 (-0.39%)
KSE100 45,868 Decreased By ▼ -116.42 (-0.25%)
KSE30 19,061 Decreased By ▼ -87.18 (-0.46%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Two TTP commanders among five terrorists killed

NNI 25 Jan 2021

RAWALPINDI: Security forces on Sunday carried out an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Mir Ali area of KP’s North Waziristan, killing five high-profile terrorists including two commanders of the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

Detailing the operation, the ISPR said that out of five terrorists eliminated during the operation, two of them were identified as Syed Rahim and Saifullah Noor.

“Syed Rahim was involved in 17 terror acts from 2007 and was responsible for carrying out suicide attacks in Wana and Mir Ali areas of the Waziristan,” the army’s media wing said.

The agencies of enemy countries have tasked Rahim to recruit terrorists for carrying out attacks in the country, it said adding that the slain terrorist was also involved in murdering four tribal chiefs and three engineers in the area.

Besides this, the ISPR said that another terrorist, Saifullah, who was killed during the North Waziristan IBO, was involved in targeting security forces through IED attacks.

The security forces conducted two separate intelligence-based operations on terrorist hideouts in North Waziristan, said the military’s media wing.

As soon as troops cordoned off the area, terrorists opened fire in an effort to flee from the area, said the ISPR. However, it added, all terrorists were killed by security forces.

During intense exchange of fire, three Pak Army soldiers embraced martyrdom, the ISPR added. The martyred soldiers were identified as Sepoy Azaib Ahmed resident of Karak, Sepoy Zia Ul Islam resident of Bannu and Lance Naik Abbas Khan, resident of District Orakzai.

TTP ISPR security forces IBO IED attacks

Two TTP commanders among five terrorists killed

Biden administration has to recognise Pakistan based on new ground realities, says Qureshi

Construction industry: Amnesty scheme can be ‘grossly abused’: expert

Issuance of Sukuk: Finance clarifies position

Census result notification may be released: PM convenes meeting of CCI on 27th

RLNG supply to KE's new unit: PD directed to play role in signing of pact

Fed holds first policy meeting of Biden administration

Gas moratorium: Textile industry rejects CCoE’s decision

PDM will gradually use all options to get rid of govt: Zardari

Republicans signal deep resistance to Trump Senate trial

100 arrested in Amsterdam after protest over curfew

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.