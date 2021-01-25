ANL 28.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
ASL 23.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
AVN 94.24 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.36%)
BOP 9.47 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
DGKC 110.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 47.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.28 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.61%)
FFBL 27.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 19.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
HASCOL 14.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 86.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.55%)
JSCL 31.47 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 40.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
LOTCHEM 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
MLCF 43.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 39.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
PIBTL 12.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
POWER 11.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 93.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 23.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
TRG 108.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 33.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,856 Decreased By ▼ -9.94 (-0.2%)
BR30 24,724 Decreased By ▼ -96.85 (-0.39%)
KSE100 45,868 Decreased By ▼ -116.42 (-0.25%)
KSE30 19,061 Decreased By ▼ -87.18 (-0.46%)
Jan 25, 2021
SPCCTOM launched in China

APP 25 Jan 2021

BEIJING: Sino-Pakistan Cooperation Centre on Traditional Chinese Medicine (SPCCTCM) was launched respectively in Hunan University of Medicine in Huaihua China and the University of Karachi in Pakistan. The centre will further strengthen cooperation between the iron brothers on the Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) and benefit the people of the two nations, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Sunday.

SPCCTCM will carry out various cooperation, including the R&D of medicines and healthy and nutritious foods, education, medical treatment, academic and cultural exchange, and industrial cooperation.

As TCM played an irreplaceable role in the fight against Covid-19, China has shared efficient TCM prescriptions and clinical experiences with over 80 countries and regions including Pakistan. Chinese government and enterprises also donated TCM products to foreign countries, for example, an enterprise from Hunan Province, China has donated medicines to University of Karachi in 2020.

“We hope that SPCCTCM will promote TCM in Pakistan and bring tangible benefits to Pakistanis,” said Wang Qiong, the vice director of SPCCTCM, professor of Institute of Food Science and Technology, Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences, who has been engaged in China-Pakistan cooperation and exchanges on TCM for many years.

According to Wang, SPCCTCM will integrate a team of experts in the fields of traditional medicine from China and Pakistan, to carry out R&D of herbal medicines, including cultivation of medicinal plants, botanical identification, phytochemistry, quality control, efficacy and safety evaluation and clinical trial. They will also promote the registration of herbal plants and herbal products in China and Pakistan.

Wang told CEN, long before the launch of SPCCTCM, Liu Xinmin, Co-Director of SPCCTCM, a professor of Institute of Medicinal Plant Development, Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences and a member of Expert Advisory Panel on Traditional Medicine, WHO, had cooperated with Dr Atta-ur-Rahman, Chairman of the Pakistani PM’s Taskforce on Science and Technology on TCM, and Prof Iqbal, Director of ICCBS, University of Karachi. Their cooperation included R&D and academic exchanges. During two decades’ cooperation, they have gradually drawn more and more academic institutes and enterprises to join in, including Hunan University of Traditional Chinese Medicine, Affiliated TCM hospital of Southwest Medical University, Institute of Food Science and Technology, Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences, Hamdard University in Pakistan and Pakistani enterprises, etc.

COVID19 R&D CEN SPCCTOM TCM Wang Qiong Liu Xinmin ICCBS Dr Atta ur Rahman PM’s Taskforce

